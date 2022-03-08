Suspect arrested in Waynesboro shooting of woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man wanted in connection with an early Sunday shooting in Waynesboro has now turned himself in to police.

Waynesboro police say Saiah Williams turned himself in Monday.

He’s been wanted on suspicion of shooting a woman through her door on Pauline Jenkins Street just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

He faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

The woman is in fair condition at the hospital.

