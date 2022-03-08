Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Waynesboro shooting of woman

Saiah Williams is wanted for allegedly shooting a woman four times through her door.
Saiah Williams is wanted for allegedly shooting a woman four times through her door.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man wanted in connection with an early Sunday shooting in Waynesboro has now turned himself in to police.

Waynesboro police say Saiah Williams turned himself in Monday.

He’s been wanted on suspicion of shooting a woman through her door on Pauline Jenkins Street just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

He faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

The woman is in fair condition at the hospital.

