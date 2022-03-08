Advertisement

Stacey Abrams qualifies for run for Georgia governor

By Hayley Mason
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Stepping off an elevator to the cheers of supporters, Stacey Abrams walked into the State Capitol to file qualifying paperwork to run for Governor of Georgia. Her mom and dad walked behind her and she signed documents and told the elections employee how she’s like her name listed on the ballot.

Abrams, who lost to Gov. Brian Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial race, previously ran on the platform of “opportunity for all” pushing for Medicaid expansion, full funding of education, and building economic opportunity. She says many today, many of those issues remain.

“Sadly, those are still the issues we need to focus on,” Abrams said. “The last four years of inaction and ineptitude by the current governor means that I am simply trying again to do what’s right for Georgia, and I believe this time we will get it done,” she explained.

Minutes later, The Kemp campaign responded with a statement saying, “If Stacey Abrams had it her way, Georgia businesses would have spent the last two years shuttered, children would have been barred from their classrooms, government mandates would rule the everyday lives of Georgia families, and woke politics would be the law of the land.” The campaign went on to claim Abrams sees the Governor’s seat as a stepping stone to the white House.

Meanwhile Abrams called Kemp’s refusal to expand Medicaid ‘callous.’ She says the Democratic party in her view is strong this election cycle and can make changes.

”In 2020 and 2021 we demonstrated that Georgia is a force to be reckoned with in Democratic politics,” Abrams said. “Instead of catering to the powerful or an ideological group, I am running to be the leader of all of Georgia even those who don’t like me because I believe expanding Medicaid serves us all. Defending our right to vote serves us all. Insuring access to education whether you live in rural areas or the cities serves us all.”

Gov. Kemp is expected to qualify later this week. David Perdue is also expected to qualify soon.

