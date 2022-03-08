S.C. State House news: Lawmakers look to bring horse betting to state

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The horse industry is huge in Aiken County and has about a $2 billion annual impact in South Carolina, according to lawmakers.

Now a group of legislators want to expand that by bringing horse betting to the state.

Lawmakers behind the bills say South Carolina is losing ground in the equine industry to other states.

In those states, they say betting on horse races is legal – and the revenue generated from it goes to breeders, trainers, and others – giving them incentives to do their work in those states.

Now they want bring that to South Carolina.

“This bill would really help push through some much-needed funding for the state, to try to bring back the industry, to bring back the people associated with it, the grooms and the riders,” said Kate Dalton, Camden Steeplechase trainer.

The legislation would only allow for advance deposit wagering – so people could place bets on their phones.

Bettors would need to already have money in an account to place a bet – and the app they’d use to do so would be vetted and licensed by the state.

Under the bills, licensing fees and 10 percent of revenues from wagers would go back to the state, which would distribute that money to the equine community through a grant programs.

Lawmakers say they would not be raising taxes.

“We’re not talking about opening casinos. We’re not talking about the different forms of brick-and-mortar or sports betting or bookies or even walking up to a teller at a horse race and placing a bet,” said Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun.

Sponsors of this bill have a few hurdles before them: namely, time and opposition.

On the time front – they have to get this bill passed in at least one chamber in about the next month, or else it dies and they have to start over next year.

Ott says they’re “realistic” and won’t make promises that this will get passed this year.

On the opposition front – Ott says they’re expecting that.

He adds gambling is already legal in South Carolina, such as through the lottery and scratch-offs – so they’re looking to get people comfortable with this other form of it.

Lawmakers urged to reject ‘anti-truth’ education bills

COLUMBIA, S.C. - On Tuesday, a group of students, parents, teachers and lawmakers urged South Carolina’s General Assembly to stop five “anti-truth bills,” as they characterized them, from becoming law.

These bills would restrict what can and cannot be taught and discussed in schools.

Some of the bills would ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory — which isn’t part of South Carolina’s education standards — or prohibit teachers from giving lessons that could make students feel uncomfortable.

Teachers say they want to be able to do their jobs and be treated as professionals.

Democratic lawmakers called these bills an assault on the public school system and an attack on teachers.

“You know, when we was discussing having the Confederate flag come down, it was stated, ‘Well, we can’t erase history.’ Well, what are we trying to do now? We cannot erase history,” said Rep. Annie McDaniel, D-Fairfield.

Later in the day, the House Education and Public Works Committee was scheduled to hear its third day of public testimony on these bills.

$2B income tax and rebate bill heads to Senate floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A bill that would give everyone who files an income tax return in South Carolina a rebate of at least $100 is speeding its way through the state Senate.

The Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday unanimously passed the $2 billion bill, which also includes cutting the top income tax rate in the state from 7% to 5.7%.

The proposal would give people who owe no state income tax $100 and filers would get the tax they pay back up to $700.

The proposal now heads to the Senate floor.

The sometimes long-winded Senate Finance Committee debated the bill for less than 20 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.