Advertisement

One dies in two-vehicle head-on collision in Aiken

One dies in two-vehicle head-on collision in Aiken.
One dies in two-vehicle head-on collision in Aiken.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, David L. Hass, 68, was pronounced deceased after a traffic accident in the 4200 block of Banks Mill Road, near Talatha Church Road.

At approximately 3:38 p.m., the accident was a result of two vehicles colliding head-on.

The victim was the unrestrained driver of a 2023 Mini BMW that was traveling south on Banks Mill Road, the BMW crossed the centerline and struck a northbound 2016 Lexus head-on.

The driver of the Lexus was unharmed.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation. A toxicology analysis is pending.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Christopher Dewayne Anderson, Joseph Kevin Barnes, Tyrone Anthony Guy, Demetrius...
19 suspects nabbed in huge Richmond County drug bust
Nicanor Rodriguez
Drug kingpin pleads guilty in Edgefield County kidnapping scheme
Drivers line up to by gas at Costco in Augusta.
Kemp pushes to suspend fuel tax as gas prices soar
Rising gas prices
Local businesses feel pressure from soaring fuel prices

Latest News

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 32-year-old Chester Saylor, Jr. who was charged...
Man arrested after child suffers multiple broken bones, injuries to heart
medical students
Local medical student reflects on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 on medical students
Medical student reflects on pandemic
VIDEO: Man arrested after child suffers multiple broken bones, injuries to heart
VIDEO: Man arrested after child suffers multiple broken bones, injuries to heart
Discovery Center
Discovery Center announced for Columbia and Richmond County schools