One dies in two-vehicle head-on collision in Aiken.

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, David L. Hass, 68, was pronounced deceased after a traffic accident in the 4200 block of Banks Mill Road, near Talatha Church Road.

At approximately 3:38 p.m., the accident was a result of two vehicles colliding head-on.

The victim was the unrestrained driver of a 2023 Mini BMW that was traveling south on Banks Mill Road, the BMW crossed the centerline and struck a northbound 2016 Lexus head-on.

The driver of the Lexus was unharmed.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation. A toxicology analysis is pending.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.