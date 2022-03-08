Advertisement

North Augusta leaders discuss future of Riverside Village

By Craig Allison
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a major project that is running behind schedule. Riverside Village transformed North Augusta’s riverfront.

The city initially agreed on a five-year plan with developers back in March of 2017 and was set to expire next week.

However, there are still a lot of empty riverfront lots. The city council unanimously approved extending Greenstone’s contract for another year. The vacant lots currently stretch from the SRP Park to the Hammond’s Ferry neighborhood.

Mayor Briton Williams talked about why the extension is needed.

MORE | Lots remain empty as Riverside Village auction postponed a second time

“One challenge had to do with COVID, which shut down a lot of things. So, that was a big part of it,” said Williams.

This agreement comes after another delay that was supposed to see Riverside Village completed back in 2018.

Last year, Greenstone came close to its lots auctioned off due to failure to pay taxes. However, Williams is confident moving forward.

“Greenstone paid all of their fees and taxes last year, and we’re confident they will pay them again this year,” he said.

MORE | Deal spares 6 Riverside Village lots from the auction block

A Hammond’s Ferry business owner is still patient for Riverside’s completion.

David Towles, owner, Edge Salon and Formals said: “I started building in 2007 and opened in July of 2008, I was the first business to open at the beginning of the recession, so I’m used to delays.”

Towles says he is excited and understands that COVID has been hard on everyone.

“I’m glad to see the hotel there, the ballpark, the restaurants, and the clothing store down there, so it doesn’t bother me that it’s not fully developed,” said Towles.

