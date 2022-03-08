Local gas prices keep rising after U.S. sets new record

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The national average price of gas in the U.S. broke the all-time record Monday, and kept rising on Tuesday to a current level of $4.17 per gallon.

The average price rose by 10 cents per gallon in one day, and it’s up 55 cents since last week, according to AAA data.

And it’s likely only to get higher with the U.S. set to ban imports of Russian oil as a consequence of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

The U.S. average price has now risen 55 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to AAA. The previous record of $4.103 per gallon was set in 2008.

MORE COVERAGE:

In Georgia, the price has risen to $4.17 Tuesday, according to AAA. Just Sunday, the average in Georgia was $3.88, and it was $3.25 a month ago.

In Augusta, where the average price Tuesday is $4.03, up from $3.88 Sunday and $3.59 a week ago. A month ago, the price was $3.27.

In South Carolina, the average on Tuesday is $4.17, up from $3.48 week ago. In Aiken and Edgefield counties on Tuesday, the average is $3.98, up from $3.55 a week ago and $3.22 a month ago.

This is the 10th week in a row the price of fuel has increased nationally.

Richard McGrath, an economics professor at Georgia Southern University says we can expect to see high numbers at the pump and pay prices of more than $4.00 a gallon at least for a few months.

The reason behind the cost is all because of the Russia and Ukraine war. McGrath says because crude oil markets are international markets, once there is an impact somewhere in the world, it impacts gas prices across the globe.

Purchases of crude oil are made weeks to months in advance so international firms are looking at the market now trying to decide what the future will look like. Then, they adjust the prices so they don’t lose money. That is why we are seeing such a quick increase right now to compensate for what the market will be in several weeks.

“Once we have fully adjusted to the expectation that Russia may be out of the market for a while, then it won’t necessarily continue to climb after that, it will stay at a higher level and then it won’t come back down until things in the international market change,” McGrath said.

He added that there are efforts underway to keep prices from going too high. The United States is pulling from its oil reserve to help with the price, but obviously that resource is limited. Also, we could see additional fracking production here in the U.S. since with the current crude oil prices, there is a higher profit margin for fracking.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and Gray News

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.