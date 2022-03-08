Advertisement

Local business owners rent Airbnbs in Ukraine to donate directly to hosts

By Maria Sellers
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine. Millions of people are showing their support, including here in the river region.

People gathered on the side of the road for a vigil honoring Ukraine.

“We can’t do a lot, we can send some money sure, which is excellent if you want to, and we can offer our presence. We can offer our solidarity,” said Nic Filzen, vigil organizer.

Everyone there had their reasons for showing up to support Ukraine.

Rabbi Robert Klensin, president of Interfaith Fellowship of Augusta said: “It’s just so horrible to see what happened, the number of civilians being killed and the way they’re being killed.”

MORE | U.S. gas prices rise 46.5¢ in a week — and even more in Georgia

John and Judy Ross, citizens said: “They’re fighting so hard that it’s not just a country, but it is for democracy. I think it’s important we support them any way that we can.”

Local Ukrainians say they’re thankful for the support and want to stress it could be the difference between life and death.

Oksana and Halayna Stepanchuk, Ukraine natives said: Thankful, but it’s not enough. A hundred dollars will not change your life, but it will help those people who are running from a terrible catastrophe.”

One way people are giving is by booking Airbnbs in Ukrainian cities, with no intention of staying.

Carla Dabrowski, local realtor said: “A lot of the Airbnbs are 10, 15, 20 dollars a night, so it’s not a lot. You’re giving, but it just makes them feel we are supporting them in their time of need.”

MORE | Kids in Cumming start community lemonade stand to help refugees in Ukraine

Dabrowski did that and received thankful messages telling her about their needs for medicine, food, and water.

Whether the Ukrainians are staying or fleeing, Dabrowski says their bravery is inspiring. Dabrowski encourages anyone wanting to donate through Airbnb to do their research before sending money, as some could be scams.

“It’s brave for them to do it, and I feel like any way that I can help and show them that support,” she said.

