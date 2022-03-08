Advertisement

‘Her kidneys are failing’: Becoming a kidney donor could save lives

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia are waiting for a life-saving donation. And you may not know it, but adults can donate a kidney to save a child.

We met up with Destiny Jackson. She was on the transplant list for a couple of years and shared her message of hope.

“After we got home, a couple of hours later, the doctor called my mom and said ‘you need to bring her back to the hospital her kidneys are failing,” she said.

After celebrating her 13th birthday, what Jackson thought was a stomach bug turned out to be advanced kidney disease.

MORE | ‘We didn’t think he would survive’: Fighting heart disease in kids

“The doctor ended up telling my mom, ‘if you would’ve waited a little bit longer, a day or two, we wouldn’t have been able to save her,” said Jackson.

Her kidneys were failing, and she was immediately put on the transplant list. She moved from Maryland to Augusta and started going to CHOG.

“Since I didn’t really have much of a social life, it was hard to communicate with doctors, but when it came to Children’s, they catered to me and my situation,” she said.

Less than a year later, a donor had been found for Jackson and she was able to receive a kidney transplant at 15 years old. CHOG is only one of two programs in the state of Georgia providing kidney transplants.

Dr. Asif Mansuri, pediatric nephrologist said: “We want to grow and expand this program to make it a center of excellence, and all of the things wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support.”

Most transplants are performed using a deceased donor’s kidneys, however, more kids like Jackson can be helped if more living donors step up.

MORE | Miracle Monday | How you can help Children’s Hospital of Georgia

Dr. Ahmad Mirza, transplant surgeon said: “The living kidneys last long, the complications are less. If you get a kidney from a deceased patient, the kidneys are equally good as well, but our children have to be on the list for a considerable amount of time before a good match comes up.”

As for Jackson, her kidneys came from a deceased donor.

Right now, there are about seven kids under 18 on the transplant list at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

“Even though one life was taken, another one was reimbursed, so I do appreciate it from the family,” she said.

For more information and how you can donate, visit https://www.augustahealth.org/give/miraclemonday. To sign up to become a kidney donor, visit https://www.augustahealth.org/kidney-and-pancreas-transplant/donor-form.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Christopher Dewayne Anderson, Joseph Kevin Barnes, Tyrone Anthony Guy, Demetrius...
19 nabbed in huge Richmond County drug bust
Car accident generic
Drivers identified in deadly Augusta, Barnwell County crashes
Cars are lined up to get gasoline at Costco in Augusta on March 7, 2022.
U.S. gas prices skyrocket to a new all-time high
Saiah Williams is wanted for allegedly shooting a woman four times through her door.
Waynesboro woman shot four times; suspect turns himself in
A traffic accident blocks lanes on I-20 east at Grovetown exit - exit 190. Here's a look at one...
Lanes reopen after two accidents snag traffic on I-20

Latest News

Westside-Butler IV: State Championship Edition
Westside-Butler IV: State Championship Edition
Ukraine
Local business owners rent Airbnbs in Ukraine to donate directly to hosts
Business owners rent Airbnbs in Ukraine
Business owners rent Airbnbs in Ukraine
A deal between the bank and developer have saved six empty lots in Riverside Village from being...
North Augusta leaders discuss future of Riverside Village
Leaders discuss future of Riverside Village
Leaders discuss future of Riverside Village