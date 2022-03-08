Advertisement

Grant Me Hope | ‘When you have a dream, just stick with it,’ youth says

By Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Cameron.

Born in 2009, he loves watching and talking about all sports, especially when a Georgia team is playing.

“My goal is in life is to become a sportscaster for the Atlanta Falcons one day — or their play-by-play broadcaster,” he said.

“When you have a dream, just stick with it. I mean, and if you don’t stick with it and if you find another dream to stick with ... just follow it,” he said.

At school, where he earns good grades, he enjoys learning about math.

He needs a loving adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive and reach his goals.

He said the “perfect home that I would like is someone that respects my ideas and it helps me achieve my goals.”

His family will also need to support his desire to maintain his relationship with his younger brother who has been planned for separately.

To inquire about Cameron, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

