Ga. Supreme Court upholds Columbia County judicial split

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - In three cases, the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the split-off of Columbia County’s judicial system from Richmond and Burke counties.

The court vacated a Richmond County trial court’s judgment in three related cases upholding the validity of legislation enacted in 2021 to create the Columbia County Judicial Circuit.

The court directed the trial court to dismiss the cases, dismissing the cross-appeals as moot.

On March 25, 2021, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law Senate Bill 9, which created the Columbia Judicial Circuit by splitting Columbia County from the existing Augusta Judicial Circuit, which now consists of Richmond and Burke counties.

The split, which was slated to go into effect on July 1, 2021, was briefly halted by three lawsuits filed in the Superior Court of Richmond County challenging the constitutionality of SB 9. One case was by Columbia County citizen Willie Saunders and two were from the nonprofit Black Voters Matter Fund.

The appeals and cross-appeals before the Supreme Court arose from the trial court’s final judgment in those three lawsuits.

“At the heart of each of these suits is an assertion that Columbia County officials sought to form their own judicial circuit as a racially discriminatory reaction to the election of District Attorney Jared Williams in November 2020,” Justice John J. Ellington writes in today’s opinion. Williams is the first African American elected as district attorney for the Augusta Judicial Circuit, and he continues to serve in that office.

While BVMF’s appeal focused on the trial court’s July 2021 decision that SB 9 was valid and enforceable, the Supreme Court has concluded the trial court erred in reaching the merits of BVMF’s claims. Because BVMF could not show it suffered an injury as the result of SB 9′s passage, as required under Georgia law, it lacked organizational standing to sue the State, the Supreme Court concluded.

“BVMF is a nonprofit corporation. It is not a person entitled to vote in the Augusta Judicial Circuit,” Ellington writes. “Further, the fact that BVMF’s corporate mission includes an interest in advocating for the rights of Georgia voters by engaging in litigation does not, in and of itself, give it direct standing to challenge SB 9, as if it were a voter.”

The opinion notes that BVMF did not produce any evidence showing the passage of SB 9 impaired its ability to carry out its voter advocacy programs or that the judicial circuit split impaired its ability to register voters, advocate for voting rights, engage in grassroots campaigns, or other endeavors related to its cause.

The Supreme Court also concluded that BVMF lacked associational standing because it failed to prove it was suing on behalf of members who suffered an injury traceable to the passage of SB 9.

“BVMF did not show that it has members who are citizens eligible to vote in either the new or the former Augusta Judicial Circuit (and who thus would have standing to sue in their own right),” Ellington writes.

“Moreover, BVMF failed to prove that it has any members whatsoever. Although BVMF averred in its verified complaint that it had members who reside in the former Augusta Judicial Circuit, it offered no evidence at the evidentiary hearing to substantiate that averment. The State, on the other hand, presented evidence that BVMF is a nonprofit corporation without members.”

Because BVMF lacked standing to sue, the court directed the trial court on remand to vacate its judgment on the merits of BVMF’s claims and dismiss BVMF’s two cases.

In the third case, Saunders also challenged the trial court’s judgment that SB 9 was valid and enforceable. However in that judgment, the trial court ruled the state of Georgia was the only proper defendant and dismissed Kemp and the counties named as defendants by Saunders. That decision, the court notes, effectively dismissed all of Saunders’ claims for relief.

“The trial court purported to rule on the merits of Saunders’s claims, even though no defendant remained in the case,” Ellington writes. “The trial court should have dismissed Saunders’ case instead.”

Justice Nels S.D. Peterson has written a concurring opinion, which was joined by Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren, detailing the history and development of Georgia’s standing doctrine, as well as observing its lack of clarity on important points.

“It seems to me well past time to consider the source and nature of Georgia’s standing doctrine, and the extent to which our reliance on federal standing jurisprudence really is appropriate in interpreting and applying Georgia standing doctrine,” Peterson writes.

Also in the news ...

COURT RULING: Georgia’s highest court on Tuesday affirmed a lower court decision that declined to quash the indictment of a former Atlanta police officer who’s charged with murder in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man who was driving out of an apartment complex. Former officer James Burns argued that the grand jury proceedings that led to his indictment in 2018 should’ve been held under rules in effect when the shooting happened. Those rules allowed a police officer accused of a crime to sit in on grand jury proceedings and to make a statement without being questioned.

TIME CAPSULE: Judges from Georgia’s top courts have placed a time capsule behind a commemorative plaque in the state’s judicial building. Supreme Court Chief Justice David Nahmias and Court of Appeals Vice Chief Judge Amanda Mercier put the box in its place near the front entrance of the Nathan Deal Judicial Center on Thursday afternoon. Nahmias said the placement of the time capsule commemorates the completion of the building’s construction, which began in 2017.

