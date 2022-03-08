Ga. Capitol news: Bill would curb fundraising during legislative session

ATLANTA - A Georgia Senate committee wants to turn off the fundraising taps during legislative sessions on some money-raising groups.

The Senate Ethics Committee on Monday voted unanimously for Senate Bill 580.

It would prohibit leadership committees that are affiliated with or coordinate with members of the General Assembly from taking contributions while lawmakers are in session.

The measure moves forward to the full Senate for more debate. Lawmakers created new leadership committees last year that can take unlimited amounts even when the General Assembly is meeting.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s leadership committee has been ordered not to spend money right now after a lawsuit from Republican gubernatorial challenger David Perdue.

Ban sought on state vaccine mandates for year

ATLANTA - Georgia senators want to prevent state agencies and local governments from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.

They voted 31-19 on Friday to ban such requirements until mid-2023, sending the bill to the House for more debate.

Republicans supporting Senate Bill 345 say the state shouldn’t be able to force the inoculation against the respiratory illness.

Democrats say the GOP is kowtowing to misinformation on vaccines, discouraging a protective measure in a state close to the bottom in vaccination rates.

As amended, the measure excludes health care facilities that are subject to federal mandates for their employees to get vaccinated.

Georgia bill seeks to raise penalties for fleeing police

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers are seeking to raise the penalties for people who flee from police.

The House voted 95-62 on Thursday to approve House Bill 1216, sending it the Senate for more debate.

The measure says that anyone convicted of fleeing from the police for a fourth time would be convicted of a felony.

Right now, all offenses of fleeing from police in Georgia are high and aggravated misdemeanors. That’s a category of misdemeanor that carries higher penalties than regular misdemeanors.

Supporters cite more than 500 pursuits conducted by state troopers in metro Atlanta since April 2021.

Georgia House: Ban some race teaching, list parent rights

ATLANTA - Parts of Georgia Republicans’ agenda to increase parental oversight of schools and regulate what they teach on racial issues are moving closer to law.

The state House voted Friday for a bill to ban the teaching of what Republicans label as “divisive concepts.”

They also voted to pass a parental bill of rights they say is needed to increase transparency in schools.

Both bills are an outgrowth of conservative ferment over how schools teach about race, sexual orientation and other subjects.

Democrats say the bills are election season fodder for Republican primary voters. They also fear they aim to lock in a conservative view of society.

Sonny Perdue to make more than $500,000 a year as chancellor

ATLANTA - Former Gov. Sonny Perdue will be paid $523,900 a year when he takes the reins on April 1 as chancellor of the University System of Georgia.

System spokesperson Lance Wallace said that’s the same amount that Steve Wrigley was making as chancellor before retiring last year.

The 19-member Board of Regents voted on Tuesday to hire Perdue to lead the system’s 26 universities and colleges.

Perdue was the first Republican governor of Georgia in more than a century, serving two terms from 2003 to 2011.

He then served as U.S. agriculture secretary under President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2021.

