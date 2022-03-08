Advertisement

Fmr. UofSC coach Lou Holtz to speak at Trump rally in Florence

President Donald Trump greets former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz at a campaign rally at...
President Donald Trump greets former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz at a campaign rally at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lou Holtz, Gov. Henry McMaster, and several other South Carolina political figures are scheduled to speak at an upcoming rally in Florence for Fmr. President Donald Trump.

‘The Save America’ rally will take place on March 12.

Officials announced Tuesday that Fmr. UofSC Coach and College Football Hall of Famer Lou Holtz is slated to speak alongside SC GOP Chairman Drew McKissick, congressional candidate Katie Arrington and McMaster.

A statement from organizers said, in part:

This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump’s unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

One dies in two-vehicle head-on collision in Aiken.
One dies in two-vehicle head-on collision in Aiken
Top row: Christopher Dewayne Anderson, Joseph Kevin Barnes, Tyrone Anthony Guy, Demetrius...
19 suspects nabbed in huge Richmond County drug bust
Nicanor Rodriguez
Drug kingpin pleads guilty in Edgefield County kidnapping scheme
Drivers line up to by gas at Costco in Augusta.
Kemp pushes to suspend fuel tax as gas prices soar
Rising gas prices
Local businesses feel pressure from soaring fuel prices

Latest News

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 32-year-old Chester Saylor, Jr. who was charged...
Man arrested after child suffers multiple broken bones, injuries to heart
medical students
Local medical student reflects on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 on medical students
Medical student reflects on pandemic
VIDEO: Man arrested after child suffers multiple broken bones, injuries to heart
VIDEO: Man arrested after child suffers multiple broken bones, injuries to heart
Discovery Center
Discovery Center announced for Columbia and Richmond County schools