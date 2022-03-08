Advertisement

Donated chairs to help keep Ronald McDonald House guests comfy

By Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta received a donation Tuesday morning of four new chairs from the local La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries in Evans.

The donation was part of the official, ongoing partnership between La-Z-Boy and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“La-Z-Boy is committed to providing comfort to every local Ronald McDonald House,” the company said in a statement.

The Ronald McDonald House of Augusta has provided thousands of families a home away from home while their child receives medical care.

Since the 2015 opening of a new house, the Ronald McDonald House of Augusta has seen a 200 percent increase in the number of children and families served.

