Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for gubernatorial candidate David Perdue

Video from WALB
By Kiera Hood
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Tifton, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue made another stop in Southwest Georgia.

Perdue and Donald Trump Jr. said they are trying to make up some ground in both campaign money and in the polls.

“Here to support my good friend David Perdue, and make sure that people here understand that we fully back his candidacy for the governorship here,” Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr. spoke highly of Perdue during the campaign event in Tifton.

“I think we’ve all seen what can happen in a short year. Everyone feels it, everyone sees it, everyone knows it. We want to make sure we have America’s first MAGA candidates,” he said.

Perdue said with former president Trump’s support, he is confident he can defeat Gov. Brian Kemp.

“So here’s the bottom line, I think we have been sold out. Most of us know that something happened and this governor has been in denial ever since. And what I’ve decided to do is stand up and fight, just like I did during the November election.”

The Republican nominee will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.

