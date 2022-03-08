Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today we broke the 142-year-old record of 84 set way back in 1880 with a high of 85°. Today will end up being the warmest day of the week with rain chances going up and temps going down.

An additional light shower will be possible this evening into early Tuesday morning as a cold front moves through the region then stalls in our southern counties. This will give us a good chance of scattered showers Tuesday through Friday as the boundary lifts back to the north.

Overnight lows will be near 60 tonight. With the front lingering around, more cloud cover is expected Tuesday afternoon with mild temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

With wet weather and clouds continuing each day past Tuesday, highs will fall below average with high temperatures in the low/middle 60s Wednesday - Friday and above-average lows in the lower/middle 50s. Total rainfall for the week ahead is projected to be in the 1 to 3-inch range, which is good news considering current pollen levels and a 2022 rain deficit of more than 3 inches. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into Thursday.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on another system for the end of the workweek heading into the weekend. As of now, a deep-reaching trough looks to move through the region Friday night into Saturday morning, producing very gusty conditions and strong to potentially severe storms. The risk for severe weather is something that we’ll have to watch closely, with a nighttime event there will be less instability so storms shouldn’t be as strong, however, since we’ll be getting 1-3 inches of rainfall we could still experience scattered power outages.

Behind this system, we’ll be getting plenty of cold air, both in the morning and in the afternoon. It’s looking more and more likely that we’ll see subfreezing temperatures by Sunday morning, some locations could dip into the mid to upper 20s and with winds still breezy, wind chill values could be as low as the mid to low 20s. We may issue a First Alert for both Friday night - Saturday and for Sunday morning so keep it here for the latest forecast.

