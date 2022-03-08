Advertisement

Burke County schools drop mask mandates in classrooms, buses

Burke County school officials decided to make masks optional for students and staff.
Burke County school officials decided to make masks optional for students and staff.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With only two reported COVID-19 cases in schools, the Burke County School System has lifted its mask mandate.

As of Tuesday, mask-wearing will be optional in school buildings and on buses.

The district made the decision based on the new guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concerning mask-wearing on school buses.

Effective Feb. 25, CDC does not require wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.

With the latest surge in COVID cases easing, it’s pushed many of our school districts to drop their mask requirements.

Back in February, the Richmond County School System dropped its mask mandate in school buildings, however, masks would continue to be required for drivers and passengers on school buses.

“The school system will continue implementing other COVID-19 response strategies and actively monitoring COVID-19 trends and spread rates,” the district said. “Mask protocol may be revised based on community data and public health guidance.”

Also earlier this month, Aiken County Public Schools relaxed its COVID-based restrictions on volunteers, visitors, field trips, and other school events, following DHEC’s change in guidance for K-12 schools.

