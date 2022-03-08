Advertisement

Augusta leaders get rid of mask mandate in city buildings

Face masks
Face masks(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the latest surge of coronavirus mostly behind us, the city of Augusta is joining other local institutions in dropping a mask mandate.

Masks had been mandated in city buildings since October as the community fought a surge in the delta variant and then the even more contagious omicron variant of coronavirus.

MORE | Qualifying for mayor elections kicks off in Augusta

But with omicron fading as quickly as it arose, city commissioners unanimously decided Tuesday to drop that mask mandate once again.

“As we take steps to regain a sense of normalcy, I applaud the hard work of our health care community and residents for keeping our communities safe throughout the pandemic,” Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. said.

He said city leaders will continue working with clinical partners to keep people safe, healthy and prepared.

While the mask mandate has been lifted, residents are encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccination and practice social distancing and proper handwashing to slow the spread of the virus.

The move comes on the heels of the Richmond County School System dropping its mask mandate in classrooms and even Augusta University Health rescinding its mask requirement for visitors.

Also in the news ...

CREDIT CARD: Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Augusta Commission approved a motion by Ben Hasan to raise the clerk of commission’s credit card limit to $75,000 immediately in order to handle commissioner travel. Leaders also are to look at amending/clarify the clerk of commissions duties and authority to use the credit card.

