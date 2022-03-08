Augusta-area men indicted on federal gun charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three Augusta men face felony gun charges while three other men also face drug-trafficking charges as Richmond County authorities fight an increase in gang-related violent crime.

Federal indictments charge all six defendants with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charge carries a statutory sentence upon conviction of up to 10 years in federal prison – or possibly up to life for defendants with a significant crime record.

Defendants include:

Reginald DeMarco “Gunslinger” Smith, 48, of Augusta, charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and an amount of fentanyl, “crack” cocaine and marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Smith sped away from an attempted traffic stop Feb. 12, 2021, by a Richmond County sheriff’s deputy, then abandoned his vehicle and ran into the woods, prosecutors said. Investigators found a loaded pistol, a significant amount of drugs and more than $18,000 in cash at the scene. Smith was found and arrested nine months later.

Robert Lewis Coney Jr., 50, of North Augusta, S.C., and Donnie Lee Curtis Jr., 37, of Tunnel, Ga., each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. The two were identified during a drug trafficking investigation in early 2021 and arrested May 19, 2021, in the parking lot of a motel in Columbia County.

Lyondo Larell “China” Ware, 41, of Augusta, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Ware was on felony probation when Richmond County deputies searching his residence Sept. 22, 2021, found a loaded pistol.

Willie Liddell, 38, of Augusta, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County deputies were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in arresting Liddell on an outstanding warrant when they discovered a pistol in Liddell’s jacket pocket, prosecutors said.

Elijawan Leysath Rhodes, 29, of Augusta, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigators responding to gunfire at a Wrightsboro Road motel Dec. 31, 2021, arrested Rhodes after a brief chase when they found a pistol in Rhodes’ vehicle.

