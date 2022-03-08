Advertisement

Atlanta’s Coca-Cola announces it is suspending operations in Russia

Cyberattack threatens work stoppage at Coca-Cola distributor
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Coca-Cola Company, which has its headquarters in Atlanta, has announced that it is suspending its business in Russia.

The company issued the following statement:

Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine.

We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.

Coca-Cola joins a growing list of businesses that have announced they will no longer operate in Russia, including McDonald’s.

