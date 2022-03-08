All taxpayers in SC would get minimum $100 rebate under Senate tax cut proposal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of state lawmakers want to split up a billion dollars and send it back directly to South Carolina taxpayers.

This is part of a tax cut plan moving through the South Carolina Senate, which would also cut the state’s top tax rate from 7% to 5.7%.

Under the current version of proposal, every person who files income taxes in South Carolina would receive a rebate, including the more than 40% of tax filers who don’t pay a penny in state income taxes.

“When you’re talking about rebating the billion dollars — and it is true that a substantial number of individuals don’t pay income tax — but they do pay sales tax, and they do pay other taxes that are coming into the General Fund that have resulted in this billion-dollar surplus,” Sen. Tom Davis, R – Beaufort, said.

The bill will be considered by the Senate Finance Committee during its meeting Tuesday, and members could change it in the process of advancing the legislation to the Senate floor for debate.

As it is written now, people who pay $100 or less in state income taxes, including those who pay nothing, would receive a $100 rebate.

Those who pay between $101 and $700 would receive a rebate similar to what they pay in income tax in a year.

The rebates would be capped at $700, so anyone who pays more than that amount would still receive $700 back.

“This billion dollars is not just income tax money. So I would be in favor of giving a small rebate to those who don’t pay any income tax,” Sen. Kevin Johnson, D – Clarendon, said.

The $1 billion in one-time rebates would account for about half of the $2 billion tax cut bill proposed in the Senate, which counts a bipartisan group of nearly 30 senators among its sponsors, with Senate Finance Chair Harvey Peeler, R – Cherokee, serving as the primary sponsor.

The plan would also drop the state’s top two income tax rates of 7% and 6% down to 5.7%, reduce the manufacturer’s property tax, and eliminate all state income taxes on military retirement.

Sen. Sean Bennet, R – Dorchester, said he supports the tax cut plan but believes more comprehensive tax reform is needed, particularly as it relates to property taxes and the number of exemptions allowed in South Carolina.

“A single kid comes out of college, University of South Carolina or Clemson University, wants to work in South Carolina, gets what he thinks is or she thinks is a fairly decent job, is going to pay the most income tax of anybody in the state. And then they’re going to go rent a piece of property, and they’re going to pay ridiculously high rates, mainly because of the property tax rates. That’s wrong,” Bennett said.

Last month, the state House of Representatives passed its own tax cut bill, which is different from the Senate’s. That bill does not include rebates and would lower the top rate from 7% to 6%, along with reducing most of the state’s other tax brackets.

Davis said lawmakers want to get a Senate plan passed as soon as possible so that members of both chambers can negotiate one final compromise to send to the governor to sign, which they would then be able to incorporate accurately into the next state budget.

