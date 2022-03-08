Advertisement

Windsor Spring Road reopens after accident with injuries blocks lanes

By Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An traffic accident blocked all southbound lanes on Windsor Spring Road at Rosier Road for short time Tuesday morning.

According to Richmond County deputies, traffic was diverted to Rosier Road. Motorists are still asked to use caution in the area.

Deputies say there are possible serious injuries in this accident.

We will provide updates as we learn more information.

