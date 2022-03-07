Weather sparks red-flag fire alert across South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A breezy, dry Monday has led the state Forestry Commission to issue a statewide red-flag alert for outdoor burning in South Carolina.

The alert discourages outdoor fires, like burning debris, and can trigger local county bans on outdoor burning.

The Forestry Commission says more than 100 brush fires have been reported in the state since Thursday and the recent dry, warm weather has increased the fire danger by causing larger and more frequent blazes.

Already in 2022, the commission has reported more wildfires than in the entire fiscal year from July 2020 to last June.

“One of our major concerns in addition to the elevated fire danger itself is that fire activity may exceed our capacity to respond. These conditions could create a scenario where we have more fires than we have resources,” said commission Fire Chief Darryl Jones. “The increase in fires is something we expect and plan for at the start of spring every year, but strong winds can really push fire danger to its limit, and we’re seeing that now.”

Officials say they expect to lift the advisory later this week.

Also in the news ...

WARM WINTER: Communities along South Carolina’s coast saw an unseasonably warm February. The National Weather Service says above-average temperatures are expected to persist into spring. The weather agency reported the average temperature at Charleston International Airport last month was 56.3 degrees _ about 3.6 degrees higher than normal. That would make last month the ninth-warmest February on record in Charleston.

