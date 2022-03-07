Advertisement

Waynesboro woman shot four times, police seeking suspect

Saiah Williams is wanted for allegedly shooting a woman four times through her door.
Saiah Williams is wanted for allegedly shooting a woman four times through her door.(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking a suspect after a shooting Sunday morning.

The department says that around 4:11 a.m. police responded to a call about shots fired near the 600 block of Pauline Jenkins Street. They say when they arrived, they found a female victim shot four times through her kitchen door. Police say the victim is in fair condition at the hospital.

The police department has identified Saiah Williams as a suspect. Warrants are currently on file for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Williams is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on this case should call Chief Investigator Angela Collins at (706)554-8030 or (706)554-8022.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver left the roadway striking a tree on Central Avenue, pronounced dead at scene.
One dead in early morning, single car accident
Augusta Fire Department
Firefighter accused of stealing copper at scene of blaze
Venus Morris Griffin
Local realtor goes viral for sharing life story of resilience
Mayor Hardie Davis
Augusta Mayor responds to state ethics investigation

Latest News

A Moncks Corner neighborhood was damaged by an apparent tornado in May 2021.
Severe weather awareness week in SC to include tornado drill
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Severe weather awareness week in SC to include tornado drill
Myrtle Beach wildlife center releases pelicans back into wild after rehab
Myrtle Beach wildlife rehab center releases pelicans back into wild
Myrtle Beach wildlife center releases pelicans back into wild after rehab
WATCH: Myrtle Beach wildlife center releases pelicans back into wild after rehab