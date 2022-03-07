Waynesboro woman shot four times, police seeking suspect

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking a suspect after a shooting Sunday morning.

The department says that around 4:11 a.m. police responded to a call about shots fired near the 600 block of Pauline Jenkins Street. They say when they arrived, they found a female victim shot four times through her kitchen door. Police say the victim is in fair condition at the hospital.

The police department has identified Saiah Williams as a suspect. Warrants are currently on file for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Williams is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on this case should call Chief Investigator Angela Collins at (706)554-8030 or (706)554-8022.

