The Veteran Pen Pal Project is returning

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When COVID hit, veterans in care facilities and those who lived alone were isolated from the world. A need for community became even more prevalent than before.

The Veteran Pen Pal Project rallied to flood mailboxes of those veterans and widowed military spouses with cards, letters and packages letting them know they are not alone.

They eventually broaden their outreach to also reach out to homeless veterans and veterans facing a daily battle with mental health.

The volunteers involved in this project have successfully sent thousands of pen pal letters and card of hope and appreciation nationwide.

Program director, Lexie Coppinger, said, ”We noticed that they were not having contact with anyone. And that is extraordinarily lonely within itself. So we set up this program that is solely volunteer based and they’ll help us get addresses. They’ll help us send them to food pantries or anything just to get these cards in the hands of people to let them know; ‘I see you’.”

The Veteran Pen Pal Project 2022 program is expecting its relaunch on March 10.

