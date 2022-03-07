Advertisement

U.S. gas prices skyrocket to a new all-time high

Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march toward $4 a gallon. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The national average price of gas in the U.S. broke the all-time record Monday, at $4.104 per gallon.

The average price rose 49.1 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to GasBuddy. The previous record of $4.103 per gallon was set in 2008.

“Forget the $4 per gallon mark,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said. “The nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50.”

MORE | Here’s what a gallon of gas cost the year you started driving

In Georgia, the price has risen 47 cents in the past week, to $3.97 Monday, according to AAA. Just Sunday, the average in Georgia was $3.88, and it was $3.25 a month ago.

The situation is just a little better in Augusta, where the average price Monday is $3.90, up from $3.88 Sunday and $3.58 a week ago. A month ago, the price was $3.21.

In South Carolina, the average on Monday is $3.88, up 6 cents from Sunday and 40 cents from a week ago. In Aiken and Edgefield counties on Monday, the average is $3.89, up 3 cents from Sunday and up 43 cents from a week ago.

MORE | AAA shares tips for fuel savings as gas prices surge

This is the 10th week in a row the price of fuel has increased nationally.

Lately, it’s been driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia is a big supplier of oil globally and to a lesser extent, the U.S. With the world clamping down sanctions on Russia, its flow of oil could slow, decreasing supply and raising prices further.

“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008,” De Haan said.

MORE | What will warfare mean for our region's economy?

To put it in perspective, the national average is up 61.1 cents from a month ago and $1.29 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to data from GasBuddy.

“That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more,” De Haan said. “It’s a dire situation and won’t improve any time soon. The high prices are likely to stick around for not days or weeks, like they did in 2008, but months. GasBuddy now expects the yearly national average to rise to its highest ever recorded.”

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and Gray News

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

