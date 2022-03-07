Advertisement

Richmond County educator is finalist for Georgia Teacher of Year

By Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County educator is among 10 finalists for the honor of Georgia Teacher of the Year.

Vicki Knox, a fifth-grade math teacher at Deer Chase Elementary School in Augusta, and the other nine finalists will meet with a panel of judges this month for formal interviews and speeches.

“I am elated to have been selected a top 10 finalist for the Georgia Teacher of the Year,” Knox said. “I love being in the classroom helping students learn new math skills and achieve their own level of success. Having this honor bestowed upon me for doing the work I enjoy is incredible.”

Knox was named the Richmond County Teacher of the Year in October, and the statewide honoree will be announced April 30.

MORE | Ga. kids start lemonade stand to help refugees in Ukraine

The finalists were chosen from a pool of school district Teachers of the Year. The applications were read by a panel that included teachers, Georgia Teachers of the Year, state and local administrators, community leaders and others.

The finalists were chosen based on their essay responses.

The next Georgia Teacher of the Year will serve as an ambassador for the teaching profession in the state and will be entered in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

In acknowledging Knox’s selection as a finalist, Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, Richmond County superintendent of schools, said: “We are grateful the Georgia Teacher of the Year selection committee recognized the exceptional teaching ability of Mrs. Knox and named her a top 10 finalist. We see her brilliance every day in her classroom at Deer Chase Elementary and in the achievement of her students.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Christopher Dewayne Anderson, Joseph Kevin Barnes, Tyrone Anthony Guy, Demetrius...
19 nabbed in huge Richmond County drug bust
A driver left the roadway striking a tree on Central Avenue, pronounced dead at scene.
One dead in early morning, single car accident
Saiah Williams is wanted for allegedly shooting a woman four times through her door.
Waynesboro woman shot four times; police seeking suspect
Augusta Fire Department
Firefighter accused of stealing copper at scene of blaze
Car accident generic
Drivers identified in deadly Augusta, Barnwell County crashes

Latest News

Brush fire near South Carolina-North Carolina border (Source: WMBF News)
Weather sparks red-flag fire alert across South Carolina
Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol news: Ban sought on state vaccine mandates for year
Golden Harvest gave away turkeys at Fort Gordon as part of a partnership with the Fort Gordon...
Food, clothing pantry launching this week at Fort Gordon
A.K. Hasan qualified on March 7, 2022, to run for Augusta mayor.
Candidates begin qualifying for campaigns here, across Georgia
Augusta University Health
AU Health relaxes visitor rules — even dropping mask mandate