Richmond County educator is finalist for Georgia Teacher of Year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County educator is among 10 finalists for the honor of Georgia Teacher of the Year.

Vicki Knox, a fifth-grade math teacher at Deer Chase Elementary School in Augusta, and the other nine finalists will meet with a panel of judges this month for formal interviews and speeches.

“I am elated to have been selected a top 10 finalist for the Georgia Teacher of the Year,” Knox said. “I love being in the classroom helping students learn new math skills and achieve their own level of success. Having this honor bestowed upon me for doing the work I enjoy is incredible.”

Knox was named the Richmond County Teacher of the Year in October, and the statewide honoree will be announced April 30.

The finalists were chosen from a pool of school district Teachers of the Year. The applications were read by a panel that included teachers, Georgia Teachers of the Year, state and local administrators, community leaders and others.

The finalists were chosen based on their essay responses.

The next Georgia Teacher of the Year will serve as an ambassador for the teaching profession in the state and will be entered in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

In acknowledging Knox’s selection as a finalist, Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, Richmond County superintendent of schools, said: “We are grateful the Georgia Teacher of the Year selection committee recognized the exceptional teaching ability of Mrs. Knox and named her a top 10 finalist. We see her brilliance every day in her classroom at Deer Chase Elementary and in the achievement of her students.”

