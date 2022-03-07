Advertisement

Rehabilitation program offers gang tattoo removal for inmates

An inmate at DuPage County Jail shows off where he is getting his gang tattoo covered up.
An inmate at DuPage County Jail shows off where he is getting his gang tattoo covered up.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) - An Illinois jail is offering an innovative rehabilitation program to get inmates out of gangs.

At the DuPage County Jail, inmates are being given the option to have their gang tattoos removed or covered up.

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said the tattoo removal will help keep the inmates out of gangs once they get out of jail.

“You take off your gang tattoos, you can’t go back. You’re taking your colors off,” Mendrick said. “You can’t go back to the gangland. You’re not welcome there.”

In addition to tattoo removal, the rehabilitation program helps inmates with addiction, mental health, education and career training.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Christopher Dewayne Anderson, Joseph Kevin Barnes, Tyrone Anthony Guy, Demetrius...
19 nabbed in huge Richmond County drug bust
A driver left the roadway striking a tree on Central Avenue, pronounced dead at scene.
One dead in early morning, single car accident
Saiah Williams is wanted for allegedly shooting a woman four times through her door.
Waynesboro woman shot four times; police seeking suspect
Augusta Fire Department
Firefighter accused of stealing copper at scene of blaze
Car accident generic
Drivers identified in deadly Augusta, Barnwell County crashes

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is suspended through at least the 2022 season for...
Falcons WR Ridley suspended for ‘22 for bets on NFL games
Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.
Multiple shooting victims outside Iowa high school; 3 teens in critical condition
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Biggest stock slide on Wall Street since ‘20 as oil surges
AP sources: CDC to ease COVID guidelines Friday, new criteria drop mask recommendation for most...
Mask mandates go away in schools, but parent worries persist