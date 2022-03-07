Advertisement

Qualifying for mayor elections kicks off in Augusta

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twelve candidates have verbally announced they want to run for Augusta mayor, but now they need to qualify.

By the end of the week, we’ll know who’s still in the race.

Qualifying is the step needed to get their name on the ballot. Candidates pay a fine and sign a few forms. This year has more mayor candidates than ever, so this is set to be a busy election season.

“It’s going to be a very interesting year,” said Travis Doss, elections director.

MORE | Augusta mayor responds to state ethics investigation

Hopeful candidate faces line the sides of the highways.

“This is probably the largest set of candidates that we’ve ever seen before,” he said.

Many seats are up for grabs; commission Districts 2, 4, 6, 8, and super District 10. The District 2 seat is held by Dennis Williams and has six candidates. Three people are running for District 4, including Alvin Mason and Betty Reece, who ran against Sammie Sias in 2018.

District 6 has one candidate so far. John Clarke is trying to keep District 10 and Brandon Garrett for District 8.

“Mayor Davis cannot run, so the seat is wide open,” said Doss.

Those with the biggest bank accounts, so far, are Tax Commissioner Steven Kendrick and business owner Garnett Johnson. Frequent candidate Lori Myles is running again, and AK Hasan joined the mayor race only after being redistricted out of the District 6 commission race.

MORE | Leaders go back-and-forth over local redistricting maps

The election is on track for may unless a lawsuit over county lines puts it on pause. Now that qualifying has begun, Doss says any changes to the redistricting maps in light of a lawsuit would not likely happen until 2025.

“Usually, once the process is started, judges tend to not want to upset the process,” said Doss.

