Advertisement

Police: Couple stabbed to death riding bikes home in Fla.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young decries the 'gruesome' slaying of a couple who were on a bike ride. (Source: WESH/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - Police are investigating a double slaying.

A husband and wife went out for a bicycle ride and were attacked on their way back home early Sunday morning,

They were found on the side of the road stabbed to death and with their throats slashed, an attack Police Chief Jakari Young described as “vicious and gruesome.”

It happened in a residential area very close to where popular Bike Week events were taking place.

Investigators don’t think it was part of a robbery and don’t have any suspects.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Christopher Dewayne Anderson, Joseph Kevin Barnes, Tyrone Anthony Guy, Demetrius...
19 nabbed in huge Richmond County drug bust
A driver left the roadway striking a tree on Central Avenue, pronounced dead at scene.
One dead in early morning, single car accident
Saiah Williams is wanted for allegedly shooting a woman four times through her door.
Waynesboro woman shot four times; police seeking suspect
Augusta Fire Department
Firefighter accused of stealing copper at scene of blaze
Car accident generic
Drivers identified in deadly Augusta, Barnwell County crashes

Latest News

Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.
Multiple shooting victims outside Iowa high school; 3 teens in critical condition
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Biggest stock slide on Wall Street since ‘20 as oil surges
AP sources: CDC to ease COVID guidelines Friday, new criteria drop mask recommendation for most...
Mask mandates go away in schools, but parent worries persist
Deadly tornadoes in Iowa left devastation on Saturday.
Mother says 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family