One on One with Richard Rogers│A look at hospital’s transition

By Richard Rogers
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Big changes were seen in Augusta’s medical community last week when University Hospital officially became Piedmont Augusta.

The $1 billion partnership was announced in May, between University and Piedmont — which has a dozen hospitals from Atlanta to Athens, Columbus and Macon. It also includes a $20 million investment in community health benefits over 10 years.

Jim Davis is the CEO of Piedmont Augusta. He sat down one on one with Richard Rogers to explain what this partnership means for healthcare in our area.

