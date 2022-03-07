More than ‘just another golf course’ coming to Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new golf course coming to Aiken County.

Here’s how the owners plan to make ‘Old Barnwell’ more than a golf club. Below is the founder’s plan for the course.

On the property, you’ll see a lot of trees and a lot of dirt. However, Nick Schreiber sees potential.

“If we had found this property and it was in Timbuktoo, we probably would’ve pursued it,” he said.

For two years, he looked all over Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina for the perfect spot. Now, he has it. He says this is the place to build his first golf course.

“This was something I’ve always wanted to do. I’m not a great golfer, but I’ve always loved golf. I grew up as a caddy and just fell in love with the game,” said Schreiber.

Schreiber wants this to be more than just a golf club.

“We just thought it would be silly if we were to do something, and it wasn’t something that could positively impact folks around us,” he said.

He says they plan on sponsoring four or five aspiring female pros. They will give them housing and let them play and practice for free. He also plans on partnering with local HBCUs to give golf teams a place to play.

Schreiber wants this to be the golf course that gives back.

“If we weren’t doing that, this would just be another golf course,” he said. He says they’ll be ready to shape the course in a few weeks and open next spring.

