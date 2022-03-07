Advertisement

Local businesses feel increased pressure by gas price hike

By Clare Allen
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve been to a pump, you’ve seen how the conflict in Ukraine is impacting us here at home.

On both sides of the river, some prices are up to $4.09 per gallon. Experts believe prices are only going to keep increasing.

We talked to some local businesses who say they’re feeling it, too.

Cars were wrapped around Costco’s parking lot trying to fill up, and the local business owners we talked to say they’re having to make some changes.

“We’ve had to go up on delivery charges quite a bit,” said Lady Bugs Flower Shop owner, Mickey Edwards.

He says high gas prices left him no choice but to double delivery prices.

MORE | AAA shares tips for fuel savings as gas prices surge

“Gas prices have affected our delivery charges,” he said. “Thirteen months ago, we were at $10 delivery. We’re at $20 now.”

Augusta University’s Economics Professor Jonathan Leightner says gas prices will continue to rise.

“They can potentially go higher partly depending on how long the conflict with Ukraine goes,” he said.

He says prices rise because of the conflict in Ukraine and people expect prices to go up.

“With coronavirus happening and this Ukrainian conflict happening, you got two major things happening at once that makes for a very uncertain situation,” said Leightner.

Edwards hopes something changes soon.

“We got to wake up and smell the roses,” he said.

