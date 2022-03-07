Food, clothing pantry launching this week at Fort Gordon

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Eagles’ Nest, a new collaborative initiative providing food and clothing to those in need, is launching this week.

The Fort Gordon Spouses and Civilians Club created this new resource for soldiers and their families.

The grand opening of The Eagles’ Nest will be Tuesday at Fort Gordon’s Freedom Park Elementary/Middle School.

“The Eagle’s Nest at Freedom Park Elementary/Middle School has been a true collaboration and labor of love. A need was identified, and many answered the call. We are beyond grateful for the relationships we have been building and together,” said Nomi Stanton, adviser with the Fort Gordon Spouses and Civilians Club.

The Eagles’ Nest is a partner pantry with Golden Harvest Food Bank. The food bank also collaborated with Women in Philanthropy by writing a grant to support fighting local military hunger. The proposed grant will provide funding to support the setup and implementation costs of the food and clothing resources.

Murphy Auto Group has also been a strong supporter, providing funds for clothing.

“We have been working with the leadership at Fort Gordon for the past two years in an effort to identify and address the needs of our neighbors there,” said Amy Breitmann, president and CEO of Golden Harvest. “The opening of this resource is the culmination of much collaboration, and Golden Harvest Food Bank is proud to be part of the solution to the struggles our military neighbors are experiencing.”

Augusta-based nonprofit Golden Harvest serves the hungry in a 25-county service area in eastern Georgia and western South Carolina.

