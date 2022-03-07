Advertisement

Deputies arrest second suspect for Orangeburg County murder

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have announced the arrest of a second man suspected in a murder in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say 20-year-old Hezekiah Williams of Cordova was formally charged on Monday with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities have already arrested 18-year-old Deamonta Davis of St. Matthews. Davis was charged last week with one count each of murder and attempted murder.

“My investigators conducted a very active investigation from the minute we got this call,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We now have both of our suspects in custody.”

Ravenell said the two men are charged in connection with the fatal Feb. 22 shooting death of an Orangeburg man.

“A second man having suffered from a gunshot wound was located in the backyard of the Woodridge Lane residence,” the sheriff’s office said.

Both suspects could face life in prison if convicted of murder, according to deputies.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Christopher Dewayne Anderson, Joseph Kevin Barnes, Tyrone Anthony Guy, Demetrius...
19 suspects nabbed in huge Richmond County drug bust
Car accident generic
Drivers identified in deadly Augusta, Barnwell County crashes
Cars are lined up to get gasoline at Costco in Augusta on March 7, 2022.
U.S. gas prices skyrocket to a new all-time high
Saiah Williams is wanted for allegedly shooting a woman four times through her door.
Waynesboro woman shot four times; suspect turns himself in
A traffic accident blocks lanes on I-20 east at Grovetown exit - exit 190. Here's a look at one...
Lanes reopen after two accidents snag traffic on I-20

Latest News

Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol news: Bill would curb fundraising during legislative session
This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed...
Voters cast ballots on controversial Georgia spaceport
Saiah Williams is wanted for allegedly shooting a woman four times through her door.
Suspect arrested in Waynesboro shooting of woman
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta received a donation Tuesday morning of four new...
Donated chairs to help keep Ronald McDonald House guests comfy
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta received a donation Tuesday morning of four new...
Furniture company donates chairs to Ronald McDonald House