Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today will potentially be the warmest day of 2022 so far with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle/upper 80s. If the forecast high of 86 verifies, we will break the 142-year-old record of 84 set way back in 1880. Isolated showers will be possible this evening as a cold front works through our area and stalls over the southern CSRA. This will give us a good chance of scattered showers Tuesday through Friday. Overnight lows will be near 60 tonight. With the front lingering around, more cloud cover is expected Tuesday afternoon with mild temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

With wet weather and clouds continuing each day past Tuesday, highs will fall below average with high temperatures in the low/middle 60s Wednesday - Friday and above-average lows in the lower/middle 50s. Total rainfall for the week ahead is projected to be in the 1 to 3-inch range, which is good news considering current pollen levels and a 2022 rain deficit of more than 3 inches. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

The front finally clears the area Friday night into Saturday, meaning we can expect dry and much cooler weather by the weekend. Long-range model guidance is hinting at the possibility of a freeze Saturday night into Sunday morning.

