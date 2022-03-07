Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight we can expect clear to partly cloudy skies to continue with unseasonably mild overnight lows in the middle 50s to low 60s possible. Winds from the south are expected between 3-8 MPH. Patchy fog is possible, although a slight breeze should keep that to a minimum for the majority of the CSRA.

The pollen count will also be very high the next few days so be sure to limit your time outdoors if you have bad allergies. Relief will be on the way as we head into the middle of the workweek.

Pollen levels will be high tomorrow and Tuesday before rain chances increase significantly by Tuesday evening. (WRDW)

Monday will potentially be the warmest day of 2022 so far with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle/upper 80s. If the forecast high of 86 verifies, we will shatter the 142-year-old record of 84 set way back in 1880. Isolated showers will be possible Monday evening as a cold front works through our area and stalls over the southern CSRA. This will give us a good chance of scattered showers Tuesday through Friday. Overnight lows will be near 60 Monday night. With the front lingering around, more cloud cover is expected Tuesday afternoon with mild temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

A roller coaster ride in store this week as we go from record highs possible to below average by Wednesday & Thursday. (WRDW)

With wet weather and clouds continuing each day past Tuesday, highs will fall below average with high temperatures in the low/middle 60s Wednesday - Friday and above-average lows in the lower/middle 50s. Total rainfall for the week ahead is projected to be in the 1 to 3-inch range, which is good news considering current pollen levels and a 2022 rain deficit of more than 3 inches. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

A soggy outlook as we head past Monday. Tuesday's shower chances will primarily be in the afternoon and evening especially. (WRDW)

Isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out across the CSRA Tuesday evening. (WRDW)

The front finally clears the area Friday night into Saturday, meaning we can expect dry and much cooler weather by the weekend. Long-range model guidance is hinting at the possibility of a freeze Saturday night into Sunday morning. Keep it here for the latest updates.

