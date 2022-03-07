Advertisement

Drivers identified in deadly Augusta, Barnwell County crashes

Car accident generic
Car accident generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners have identified the victims of separate traffic accidents on both sides of the Savannah River.

In Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A man died Saturday after a fiery single-vehicle crash in Augusta.

Deputies responded to the crash just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Central Avenue.

They found a vehicle was traveling west on Central Avenue and left the roadway, entering the median and hitting a tree.

The vehicle caught fire and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:15 a.m.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified him as Jarrad Quarles, 31, of Augusta.

In South Carolina

BARNWELL, S.C. - The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a person who died after a single-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 8:05 p.m. Feb. 24.

A 2008 GMC vehicle was traveling north on Osborn Road, crossed the center line, went off the roadway to the left, struck a fence and overturned.

The sole occupant was transported to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead last week, according to Barnwell County Coroner Denise Gibson.

Gibson identified him over the weekend as Jeffrey McKethan.

