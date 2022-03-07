Candidates begin qualifying for campaigns here, across Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia’s 2022 election field will solidify this week as major party candidates officially qualify.

Democrats and Republicans will line up at the state Capitol in Atlanta to file papers to run for office from Monday through noon Friday.

That launches a 10-week sprint to the May 24 party primaries.

At the top of the ticket are races for governor and U.S. senator.

On the Democratic side, Stacey Abrams has no announced opposition for governor. Incumbent Republican Brian Kemp has multiple challengers including former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. Raphael Warnock currently has only little-known primary opposition in the Democratic Senate primary.

Football great Herschel Walker tops Republican contenders.

Here’s a look at some candidates of local interest who have qualified to run:

A.K. Hasan

Richmond County Board of Education member A.K. Hasan said he qualified to run for Augusta mayor.

He had planned to run for the Augusta Commission in District 6, but his home was redistricted out of District 6. So he said last week he would run for mayor.

On Monday, he said in an email: “A. K. Mayor For The People! All Aboard! The Game Changer Train is rolling. We’re riding the rails of change to the Mayor’s Office.”

Herschel Walker

On Monday, , Herschel Walker officially qualified to run to be Georgia’s next U.S. Senator.

“This race is not about me,” said Herschel Walker. “This is about saving our country and the great state of Georgia from President Biden’s disastrous agenda which has led to higher prices, out-of-control crime, dangerous open borders, and ‘America Last’ foreign policy. Weak leaders create bad results — and we are sick and tired of politicians not being held accountable for their actions. If the course of my life has proven anything, it’s that no one can outwork me, and I always find a way to win.”

“This election is a simple choice between a trusted conservative warrior and a rubber-stamp for President Biden,” said Campaign Manager Scott Paradise. “Washington Democrats plan to spend millions of dollars to protect Senator Warnock and his 95% Biden voting record. We will spend every day between now and November reminding Georgians that soaring gas prices, skyrocketing inflation and record levels of crime fall squarely on the shoulders of Joe Biden and Raphael Warnock.”

Rick Allen

U.S. Rep. Rick W. Allen, R-Augusta, released the following statement after qualifying for re-election to Georgia’s 12th Congressional District:

“Georgians are experiencing crisis after crisis as a result of President Biden and Congressional Democrats’ failed policies. Now, more than ever, we need conservative leaders in Washington to fight back against the radical left’s socialist agenda. We must restore America’s energy independence, secure our border, back the Blue, tackle rising prices and get our economy back on the right track.

“I will continue fighting for Georgia’s 12th District – whether it’s securing critical funding for projects at Fort Gordon or the Savannah River Site, assisting our farmers and standing up for rural America, or empowering parents when it comes to their child’s education, my priority is ensuring that the 12th District remains the best place to live, work and raise a family. “I’m running for re-election because the fight isn’t over, and we must return our nation to a strong and prosperous America.”

