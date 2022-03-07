AU Health relaxes visitor rules — even dropping mask mandate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that the latest surge of coronavirus is well past its peak, Augusta University Health is rolling back visitation restrictions that were meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The hospital system is even dropping the blanket mask mandate for visitors that’s been in place for most of the pandemic except for a brief period before the arrival of the ultra-contagious omicron variant.

Under the updated Policy at AU Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of Georgia:

Masks are no longer required for visitors, except in areas with high concentrations of immunocompromised patients such as cancer treatment areas.

Families, partners in care and guests are welcomed 24 hours a day, according to patient preference.

Waiting rooms are now open.

No limitations are placed on in-person gatherings or meetings.

Hand hygiene continues to be required upon entering the facility and all patient care areas.

No support people will be allowed to visit with COVID-19 patients who are on active precautions.

Aiken Regional Medical Center also eased some restrictions in the past few days.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.