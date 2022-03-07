Advertisement

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola criticized for continuing operations with Russia as attack unfolds

#BoycottCocaCola topped Twitter and Facebook feeds over the weekend, as pressure grows for the company to cease operations in Russia.
Coca-Cola United
Coca-Cola United(Coca-Cola United website)
By Brooks Baptiste
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As a growing number of companies pull business from Russia, Atlanta-based Coca-Cola is gaining criticism for continuing its operations as the attack on Ukraine unfolds.

#BoycottCocaCola topped Twitter and Facebook feeds over the weekend, as pressure grows for the company to cease operations in Russia.

One user @JojosLife said, “Let’s help them understand the error of their ways.”

Multiple Ukrainian supermarkets said they plan to keep Coca-Cola products off their store shelves if the company keeps doing business with Russia.

The company announced on its website that it donated $1 million directly to the Red Cross operating in Ukraine.

In a statement, Coca-Cola said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected, and we are doing everything we can to support our people, their families, and the humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and the region. Our immediate actions are coordinated with The Coca-Cola Company.”

The United Nations says more than one million refugees have fled Ukraine during the invasion.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row: Christopher Dewayne Anderson, Joseph Kevin Barnes, Tyrone Anthony Guy, Demetrius...
19 nabbed in huge Richmond County drug bust
A driver left the roadway striking a tree on Central Avenue, pronounced dead at scene.
One dead in early morning, single car accident
Saiah Williams is wanted for allegedly shooting a woman four times through her door.
Waynesboro woman shot four times; police seeking suspect
Augusta Fire Department
Firefighter accused of stealing copper at scene of blaze
Car accident generic
Drivers identified in deadly Augusta, Barnwell County crashes

Latest News

Brush fire near South Carolina-North Carolina border (Source: WMBF News)
Weather sparks red-flag fire alert across South Carolina
Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol news: Ban sought on state vaccine mandates for year
Golden Harvest gave away turkeys at Fort Gordon as part of a partnership with the Fort Gordon...
Food, clothing pantry launching this week at Fort Gordon
A.K. Hasan qualified on March 7, 2022, to run for Augusta mayor.
Candidates begin qualifying for campaigns here, across Georgia
Augusta University Health
AU Health relaxes visitor rules — even dropping mask mandate