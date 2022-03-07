Advertisement

Aiken County kids escape injury when bus overturns

A bus carrying Aiken County church youths rolled over in Oconee County, but no one was injured.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SENECA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bus overturned over the weekend, but none of the Aiken County church youths aboard it were hurt during the accident in Oconee County.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday near West Oak Highway and Four Tees Drive while the bus was carrying about 45 youths and adults from St. John United Methodist Church in Aiken.

Nearby motorists stopped to help get people out of the bus, and responding rescuers from the Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department found no injuries.

“Although the bus had some type of mechanical malfunction, the driver was able to manage the bus to a very slow rollover while leaving the roadway,” volunteer firefighter Mark Bryant said. “Special thanks to many agencies involved who assisted with the initial response, as well as those who transported the group a short distance to Lifeline Community Church.”

He called it a great collaborative effort between local residents, responding agencies and local churches to take care of the church members.

