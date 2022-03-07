Lanes reopen after two accidents snag traffic on I-20
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two accidents caused traffic delays on Interstate 20 eastbound Monday morning.
Columbia County deputies responded to the scene of a traffic accident that blocked eastbound lanes near mile marker 186.
An hour before the accident, deputies were cleaning up a collision that happened further down I-20 at exit 190, near Grovetown.
Dispatch says that the accident happened around 7:33 a.m. No injuries were reported in the accident, and all lanes have reopened.
