Lanes reopen after two accidents snag traffic on I-20

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two accidents caused traffic delays on Interstate 20 eastbound Monday morning.

Columbia County deputies responded to the scene of a traffic accident that blocked eastbound lanes near mile marker 186.

An hour before the accident, deputies were cleaning up a collision that happened further down I-20 at exit 190, near Grovetown.

Dispatch says that the accident happened around 7:33 a.m. No injuries were reported in the accident, and all lanes have reopened.

