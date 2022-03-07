Advertisement

AAA shares tips for fuel savings as gas prices surge

Regular, Plus and V-Power gas prices are on the rise.
(Generic)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As gas prices threaten to hit an all-time high, AAA is sharing tips for how you can save money at the pumps.

In a week, gas prices in South Carolina climbed 41 cents. The average on Monday was $3.88 and the national average clocked in at $4.06/gallon.

“Unfortunately this isn’t the end of seeing prices rise at the pump,” said Tiffany Wright, a spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Motorists could continue to see record high prices at the pump because of the high oil prices that are surging due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Sanctions and regulations against Russia has limited its ability to sell its oil on the global market, which has intensified global supply concerns in what was already a tight market due to the pandemic.”

AAA shared the following tips for fuel savings:

  • Maintain your vehicle to optimize fuel economy.
  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

