Myrtle Beach wildlife rehab center releases pelicans back into wild

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of pelicans were placed back in the wild in Myrtle Beach on Sunday after going through rehab at a local wildlife center.

The Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center hosted the release of four juvenile pelicans that came in after a recent ice storm.

The moment was open to the public, as a crowd gathered on the beach behind Plyer Park and the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel.

The center said the crowd was roped off so that the pelicans didn’t get stressed upon their release.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans mascot Splash was also in attendance and helped open one of the crates containing the pelicans.

The birds then wandered onto the beach and flew away, drawing applause from the crowd.

You can watch the full release below:

Pelican release Posted by Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center on Sunday, March 6, 2022

