Car accident on I-20 East bound causing traffic jam, delays

Our traffic camera shows I-20 east Bound and the accident that is causing a traffic jam and...
Our traffic camera shows I-20 east Bound and the accident that is causing a traffic jam and delays.(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident is causing delays on I-20 East.

A News 12 reporter observed traffic backed up to at least the River Watch Parkway exit. Deputies, a fire truck, and a tow truck were all observed driving toward the scene.

Richmond County dispatchers confirmed the call came in around 2:00 PM, and traffic was at a standstill for at least 45 minutes near River Watch Parkway. Dispatch confirms an ambulance was sent to the scene.

Details on the crash are limited at this time. We have asked the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office how many cars were involved and are waiting to hear back. Check back for details.

