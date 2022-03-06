Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a beautiful and above-average day across the CSRA, tonight will be very mild/slightly cool with temperatures in the 70s through 8 PM for some locations and the 60s through midnight across the region. Overnight lows are expected to only drop into the middle/upper 50s and low 60s. Winds overnight will be from the south between 5-10 MPH. Patchy dense fog will be possible between 5 - 9 AM Sunday morning.

If today wasn’t warm enough for you, Sunday and Monday will be even warmer with near-record high temperatures expected both days. Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy Monday afternoon as well with highs in the middle/upper 80s. Overnight lows will also be above average, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s Sunday and Monday night.

Record highs will be possible Sunday and Monday afternoon. (WRDW)

The pollen count will also be very high the next few days so be sure to limit your time outdoors if you have bad allergies.

Pollen levels will remain high until we see some relief from rainfall by mid-week. (WRDW)

A cold front will bring isolated/scattered showers and storms to the region beginning Tuesday. Increased cloud cover and scattered showers will keep temperatures a bit cooler with highs in the middle to upper 70s Tuesday.

The greatest chance for more widespread and heavier rain enters the forecast Wednesday into Thursday. As a result, afternoon highs will be a few degrees below average in the middle 60s with overnight lows mainly in the 50s.

A rollercoaster ride of temperatures in store over the next 5-Days. (WRDW)

Rain chances will continue into Thursday with highs in the middle 60s. Friday and Saturday are trending more seasonal in terms of temperatures with highs back near 70 and isolated rain chances continuing. Keep it here for the latest updates.

