Advertisement

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Record breaking temperatures possible Sunday and Monday. Rain chances return next week.
By Chris Still
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Record warm temperatures will be the talk of the town Sunday and Monday, then we can look forward to wetter and cooler weather for much of the upcoming work week into next weekend.

Record highs will be possible Sunday and Monday afternoon.
Record highs will be possible Sunday and Monday afternoon.(WRDW)

The pollen count will also be very high the next few days so be sure to limit your time outdoors if you have bad allergies.

Pollen levels will remain high until we see some relief from rainfall by mid-week.
Pollen levels will remain high until we see some relief from rainfall by mid-week.(WRDW)

After a couple of possibly record breaking warm days to start the week, a cold front will move in Tuesday and park itself over our area for several days giving the CSRA a good chance of scattered showers Tuesday through Friday.

Sunday will be a beautiful day to be outdoors with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. Winds will be from the south at 7 to 12 mph with 15 to 20 mph gusts, so it will be a breezy day.

Sunday night, we can expect clear to partly cloudy skies to continue with unseasonably mild overnight lows in the middle 50s. Winds from the south at 3 to 7. Patchy fog is possible, although a slight breeze should keep that to a minimum.

Monday will be the warmest day of 2022 so far with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 80s. If the forecast high of 87 verifies, we will shatter the 142 year old record of 84 set way back in 1880.

The cold front arrives Tuesday bringing more cloud cover, a chance of showers, and as a result, milder temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

The front camps out over our area Wednesday through Friday. This means we can expect periods of wet weather each day. Total rainfall for the week ahead is projected to be in the 1 to 3 inch range, which is good news considerning current pollen levels and a 2022 rain deficit of more than 3 inches. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the middle 60s and lows on the mild side in the lower to middle 50s.

The front finally clears the area Friday night into Saturday, meaning we can expect dry and much cooler weather next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver left the roadway striking a tree on Central Avenue, pronounced dead at scene.
One dead in early morning, single car accident
Venus Morris Griffin
Local realtor goes viral for sharing life story of resilience
Augusta Fire Department
Firefighter accused of stealing copper at scene of blaze
Mayor Hardie Davis
Augusta Mayor responds to state ethics investigation
Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022
Clearer picture emerging on why XPR concerts have stalled

Latest News

Record Warmth
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Current Record Highs and Forecast Highs for Augusta - 3/5/2022 through 3/7/2022
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Pollen
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Warm and Dry Weekend - Rain Next Week
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale