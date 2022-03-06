Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Record warm temperatures will be the talk of the town Sunday and Monday, then we can look forward to wetter and cooler weather for much of the upcoming work week into next weekend.

Record highs will be possible Sunday and Monday afternoon. (WRDW)

The pollen count will also be very high the next few days so be sure to limit your time outdoors if you have bad allergies.

Pollen levels will remain high until we see some relief from rainfall by mid-week. (WRDW)

After a couple of possibly record breaking warm days to start the week, a cold front will move in Tuesday and park itself over our area for several days giving the CSRA a good chance of scattered showers Tuesday through Friday.

Sunday will be a beautiful day to be outdoors with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. Winds will be from the south at 7 to 12 mph with 15 to 20 mph gusts, so it will be a breezy day.

Sunday night, we can expect clear to partly cloudy skies to continue with unseasonably mild overnight lows in the middle 50s. Winds from the south at 3 to 7. Patchy fog is possible, although a slight breeze should keep that to a minimum.

Monday will be the warmest day of 2022 so far with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 80s. If the forecast high of 87 verifies, we will shatter the 142 year old record of 84 set way back in 1880.

The cold front arrives Tuesday bringing more cloud cover, a chance of showers, and as a result, milder temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

The front camps out over our area Wednesday through Friday. This means we can expect periods of wet weather each day. Total rainfall for the week ahead is projected to be in the 1 to 3 inch range, which is good news considerning current pollen levels and a 2022 rain deficit of more than 3 inches. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the middle 60s and lows on the mild side in the lower to middle 50s.

The front finally clears the area Friday night into Saturday, meaning we can expect dry and much cooler weather next weekend.

