One dead in early morning, single car accident

A driver left the roadway striking a tree on Central Avenue, pronounced dead at scene.
By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:27 am, Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2500 block of Central Avenue in reference to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle was traveling west on Central Avenue and left the roadway entering the center median and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the driver is being withheld until the family is notified.

We will be sure to update you as more information comes out.

