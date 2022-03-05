Advertisement

Augusta’s First Friday celebrations make a return after 2 years

By Maria Sellers
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a two-year absence, we are finally starting to see community events here at home.

Here’s a list of upcoming events in the CSRA.

MORE | Community events are making a comeback in the CSRA

Crowds are back in downtown Augusta for First Friday, and some familiar faces are back in action.

“It’s like coming home to family,” said Amanda Waymer, performer.

For these artists, it’s been a long two years.

“We still tried to get together in our small little bubble, but it’s like coming home. It’s a wonderful experience to share it with Augusta,” said Waymer.

The performers are not the only ones excited for this return.

Andi Sinclair, spectator said: “I was very excited for First Friday to be tonight. It’s been too long. Yeah, this is good for us. It’s very good for morale.”

Ari Black, spectator said: “I like stuff like this because it’s outside and you can keep your distance if you like, you can wear a mask if you like, you don’t feel uncomfortable.”

