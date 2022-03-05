Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weather looks great for whatever your outdoor plans may be for the next few days with dry conditions and temperatures a solid 15 to 20 degrees warmer than average through Monday. A cold front will move into the area Tuesday and stall for a few days. This will give our area a good chance of rain for the middle part of the week.

Saturday Morning Forecast Update - 03/05/2022

Saturday gets off to a cloudy start, but clouds will thin for the afternoon to allowing highs to warm into the lower 80s. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night will be very warm as well with temperatures in the 70s through 8 p.m. and overnight lows only dropping into the middle 50s. Winds overnight will be from the south at less than 5 mph. Patch fog is a good possibility toward daybreak Sunday morning.

If Saturday wasn’t warm enough for you, Sunday and Monday will be even warmer with near record high temperatures expected both days. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny both days with highs in the middle 80s Sunday and middle to upper 80s Monday. Overnight lows will also be on the warm side with lows in the middle 50s Saturday and Sunday night.

A cold front will bring isolated/scattered showers and storms to the region beginning Tuesday. Increased cloud cover and scattered showers will keep temperatures a bit cooler with highs in the middle to upper 70s Tuesday.

The greatest chance for more widespread and heavier rain looks like it may be on Wednesday into Thursday. As a result, afternoon highs will be a few degrees below average in the middle 60s with overnight lows above average in the lower to middle 50s.

After another potentially wet day Thursday, drier conditions return Friday into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.